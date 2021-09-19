Church volunteers build beds for children
Parishioners at St. Therese Parish in Shavertown spent Saturday building beds for Luzerne County children in conjunction with the ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ organization. Using sanders and saws, parish volunteers expected to complete about 40 bed kits, which will provide children with a safe, comfortable place to sleep. TOP: Back Mountain residents Kimmie Woytowich, right, her daughter, Reese, and DeSalle Fratarcangeli assemble one of the beds. ABOVE: Volunteer Nina Nichols of Dallas carries a board.www.citizensvoice.com
