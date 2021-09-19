Texarkana Board eyes flood relief for Nix Creek | Considers $648,000 dredging and bank stabilization contract
TEXARKANA, Ark. — During a regular meeting Monday, the city Board of Directors will consider approving a contract for dredging and bank stabilization of Nix Creek. If approved, the nearly $648,000 contract would go to Kesser International of Little Rock. The work is expected to relieve periodic flooding of the creek and its tributaries, which has brought numerous residents before the Board to voice their concerns in recent months.www.texarkanagazette.com
