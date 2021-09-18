Replay of the Radio Broadcast of United Red Storm at Knoxville Blue Bullets Football on 9-17-21

Through 3 quarters last week in a Lincoln Trail Conference match up against Mercer County, United Red Storm football senior Cormaic Flynn had rushed for over 200 yards and returned two kicks for touchdowns. Flynn’s performance greatly helped the Red Storm take a 26-24 lead into the fourth quarter and had them knocking on the door for even a bigger lead. Flynn would go down with major leg cramping issues early in the final quarter and would only return briefly in the final minutes of the game. By that time, United found themselves trailing 40-26, which eventually was the final outcome. At (1-2), the Red Storm hope to remain healthy enough to compete this week against a Knoxville team that is (3-0) and on top of the LTC standings. United football head coach stopped by the WRAM Morning Show for his weekly Storm Report.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO