CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR at Bristol: Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick get heated with each other on, off track at Night Race

By Tom Gatto
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe intensity of playoff racing at Bristol Motor Speedway — not to mention feelings of disrespect — led to exchanges between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick on the track, on pit road and, finally, inside Elliott's hauler Saturday night. The past Cup Series champions avoided a physical altercation even though...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
thefocus.news

What happened to Chase Elliott in the NASCAR Richmond race?

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion had an eventful night in the second race of the Playoffs at Richmond, but what happened to Chase Elliott?. What happened to Chase Elliott in the NASCAR race?. Elliott’s #9 Hendrick Motorsports machine was running well at the 0.75-mile Richmond short track. He finished...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver goes from first to last in the playoffs

Kevin Harvick entered the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the top seeded driver last year. This year, he enters in last place among the 16 playoff drivers. A lot can change in a year for a NASCAR Cup Series driver. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick is a perfect example of that; he won seven races in last year’s regular season and two in the first three-race round of the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, and ‘wasting playoff spots’

Tony Stewart isn’t ruling out Kevin Harvick going on a Stewart-like 2011 NASCAR Cup Series championship run after a winless regular season. In the 2011 NASCAR Cup Series season, then two-time champion Tony Stewart entered the playoffs thinking he didn’t deserve to be there, having won none of the 26 regular season races.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Bristol Cup race

A look at drivers’ reaction following Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway…. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It was a good race from start to finish for us. Our car was really fast. Really loose for five laps, then it would get good, then loose again, then good again, then would be pretty good at the end of the run. The next-to-last run we had there, the long one, I was really good. Thought I was going to be good there again in the last run but I didn’t have the front turn that I needed. Just tried staying patient with everything, tried not to overheat my tires, abuse them, just give myself a shot. We were able to stay close enough to Kevin (Harvick). Chase (Elliott) was obviously upset with the contact, was just making things kind of tough on him. It kept me in the game. Able to make some moves on him there late. Yeah, fun race. Have always wanted to win here, so cool to finally do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
riverbender.com

Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson won at Bristol Motor Speedway — not really a big surprise or even the most interesting part of NASCAR's first playoff elimination race. The post-race feud between reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick stole the show Saturday night, especially when Harvick angrily told the energized crowd: “I’m ready to freakin' rip somebody’s head off."
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Bristol Motor Speedway#The Athletic#Xfinity
racer.com

Elliott, Harvick have heated confrontation after Bristol run-in

Chase Elliott seemingly made things hard on Kevin Harvick throughout the final few laps at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the NASCAR Cup Series veteran didn’t appreciate it. Harvick had choice words for Elliott, also mentioning over the PA system he didn’t care if the fans booed, and slammed his helmet on the roof of his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang.
MOTORSPORTS
Augusta Free Press

Larson wins at Bristol: Four drivers eliminated from Cup Playoffs

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kyle Larson picked up his first victory at The Last Great Colosseum on Saturday night passing Kevin Harvick on lap 397 to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. It was Larson’s 12th career win and his sixth overall...
MOTORSPORTS
Times Leader

Elliott and Harvick add fiery feud to NASCAR’s playoffs

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Chase Elliott, according to Kevin Harvick, doesn’t race very smart. In fact, moving forward in NASCAR’s playoffs, Harvick plans to run all over the reigning Cup Series champion. Those were the angry words Harvick had for Elliott after Saturday night’s race...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Autoweek.com

Surprises Aplenty For NASCAR’s Playoff Drivers After the Bristol Night Race

There were a couple of shocking surprises when NASCAR trimmed its 16-driver Playoff field to 12 in Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Michael McDowell, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, and former champion Kurt Busch didn’t finish well enough to advance to the upcoming Round 2 races at Las Vegas, Talladega, and Charlotte.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Bristol takeaways: Time to consider holding NASCAR title races at this track

BRISTOL, Tenn. – As NASCAR seeks inventive ways to push the sport forward, last weekend’s racing at Bristol Motor Speedway might give series officials something else to ponder. What about Bristol hosting the championship weekend?. For a series that moved Daytona off July 4th weekend, races on the road course...
BRISTOL, TN
nbcsportsedge.com

Power Ranking After: Bristol

Bristol was what Bristol was supposed to be: a disruptor that changed the course of the playoffs, eliminated four drivers from contention, and hurt some feelings. The ripple effect will be felt for a while, especially if the feud between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick bubbles over at an inopportune time.
MOTORSPORTS
WFMZ-TV Online

NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

Larson wins at Bristol while Harvick and Elliott feud. Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway. But Larson's sixth win of the season was overshadowed by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott. Tempers were so hot that Harvick declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered. Elliott was angry that hard racing had caused a flat tire on his car and the retaliation was to deliberately slow Harvick, which gave Larson the chance to catch him for the win.
BRISTOL, PA
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series playoff primer: Schedule, points, TV info

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin Sunday night with the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Over the 26-race regular season, we saw: Michael McDowell score a dramatic first Cup win in the Daytona 500; Kyle Larson firmly re-establish himself in NASCAR and lead Hendrick Motorsports in its return to dominance; Aric Almirola jump from 27th in points to the playoffs with an upset at New Hampshire; and Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, last year’s winningest drivers, both go winless.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Bristol winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway…. Kyle Larson – Took advantage of Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick’s previous on-track clash by passing Harvick – who had the lapped Elliott directly ahead of him – for the win with four laps to go. Enters the Round of 12 as top seed with a 46-point cushion above the cutline and 59 playoff points in his pocket.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Gallery: Kyle Larson wins wild NASCAR Cup elimination race at Bristol

Kyle Larson celebrated victory in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race with a burnout on the frontstretch at Bristol Motor Speedway, as tempers flared between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott on pit road. With an assist from Elliott, who took Harvick’s line at the .533-mile concrete track and slowed his...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy