Luzerne County, PA

Dairy court advocates for dairy at the Luzerne County Fair

The Citizens Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luzerne County Dairy Court recently took part in the Luzerne County Fair 2021. Dairy court members attended and educated fair-goers on the importance of including three servings of dairy in their daily diet. The court hosted a cow toss game with prizes for all who participated. All donations collected were dedicated to the Fill a Glass with Hope program, which provides fresh milk for local families in need.

