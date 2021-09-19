Dairy court advocates for dairy at the Luzerne County Fair
The Luzerne County Dairy Court recently took part in the Luzerne County Fair 2021. Dairy court members attended and educated fair-goers on the importance of including three servings of dairy in their daily diet. The court hosted a cow toss game with prizes for all who participated. All donations collected were dedicated to the Fill a Glass with Hope program, which provides fresh milk for local families in need.www.citizensvoice.com
