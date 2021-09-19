CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

7 people injured in Honolulu by falling branch of huge tree

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (AP) — At least seven people were injured Saturday in the collapse of a large tree branch in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood, Hawaii News Now reported. A large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down about 12:15 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in the heart of the popular tourist district, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told Hawaii News Now. The seven people who suffered multiple injuries included those with serious head injuries and multiple cuts. Four of the seven patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital, Honolulu EMS said. Among those seriously injured was a 50-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 28-year-old woman and another woman whose age was not disclosed, Hawaii News Now reported.

