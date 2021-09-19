CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago. The men surrendered after being surrounded in their hideout early Sunday, closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel and turned the fugitives into Palestinian heroes. The Israeli military said two people who allegedly assisted the fugitives, were taken for questioning. Palestinian media and the Israeli military said clashes occurred in Jenin between troops and residents. Five of the prisoners are from the Islamic Jihad militant group, with four of them serving life sentences, and the sixth is a member of the secular Fatah group of President Mahmoud Abbas.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Abbas issues ultimatum to Israel in harsh UN address

In an unusually harsh speech, President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday gave Israel one year to end its occupation of territories the Palestinians want for a future state. He threatened to withdraw recognition of Israel — a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts — if it failed to do so.He delivered the vague ultimatum in a long address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he accused Israel of “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing,” explosive terms rarely employed by the 85-year-old leader, who has long been committed to a two-state solution.“If the Israeli occupation authorities continue to entrench...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory Friday or he said he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. "We must state that Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured. The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped.Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They later split up into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended over the weekend in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin The incident marked an embarrassing security breach for Israel and sparked a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank. Lawyers for two of the prisoners said they were beaten during their arrest. Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media.
MIDDLE EAST
KEYT

Jailbreak shines light on mass incarceration of Palestinians

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The cinematic escape of six Palestinians who tunneled out of an Israeli prison earlier this month has shone a light on Israel’s mass incarceration of Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have passed through a military justice system designed for what Israel still portrays as a temporary occupation, but that is now well into its sixth decade and critics say is firmly cemented. Nearly every Palestinian has a loved one who has been locked up at some point. Israel says it provides due process and largely imprisons those who threaten its security. But Palestinians and human rights groups say the system is designed to quash opposition and maintain permanent control.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns: Next Gaza Rocket Will Bring On ‘Very Violent’ Retaliation

Following the third night in a row of rockets shot at Israel and IDF response attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Monday morning on a harsh message that Israel sent to the terrorist factions in the Strip through the Egyptians, warning that if the rocket launches continue, the response would be “very violent.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US House approves $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome

US lawmakers green-lit $1 billion Thursday to resupply Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system after funding was controversially stripped from a separate bill following a revolt from the Democrats' left flank. The money had originally been included in legislation addressing a looming government shutdown and a potential October debt crisis. But a group of progressives in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives said they would tank that unless Iron Dome funding was yanked from the wording. The cash transfer ultimately advanced from the House on a comfortable 420-9 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Prison#Israeli Army#Ap#Islamic Jihad#Fatah
AFP

Facebook ordered to release anti-Rohingya posts for genocide case

A US judge has ordered Facebook to release posts the social network removed over their role in inciting government-backed violence against the Rohingya people in Myanmar. In his ruling on Wednesday, Washington DC district court Judge Zia Faruqui criticized the company for refusing to provide the records to countries pursuing a case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice. Facebook had resisted releasing the content on the grounds of US privacy law. But the judge ruled that the deleted posts would not be covered under the protections for users' personal communications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Polish protesters warn that health care crisis is looming

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Doctors, nurses and other health care workers in Poland have been camping out in front of the prime minister’s offices for nearly two weeks to protest working conditions and demand higher wages. Poland has the lowest number of working doctors to its population in the 27-nation European Union, and its nurses are also stretched thin. This situation has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with low wages, thousands of medical workers have left Poland for higher paid work in Western Europe since it joined the EU in 2004. Protesters warn that if the problem isn’t tackled now, the country will face a severe health care crisis in the coming years.
PROTESTS
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
KEYT

Dutch court jails ‘incorrigible’ thief over 2 museum heists

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A 59-year-old man, described as an “incorrigible and calculating criminal” has been convicted of stealing a painting by Vincent van Gogh and another by Frans Hals from two Dutch museums last year. He was sentenced to the maximum eight years in prison following his conviction Friday. The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy rules, was found guilty of snatching the Van Gogh painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” from the Singer Laren museum near Amsterdam. The Central Netherlands Court says in a statement that a few months later he also stole “Two Laughing Boys” by Frans Hals from another museum. Neither of the paintings has been recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Army
KEYT

France’s role in NATO not in question despite US rift

BRUSSELS (AP) — A French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer this week as tensions between France and the United States simmered over a defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract. The ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia cemented France’s place at the head of NATO’s only headquarters in North America and where NATO does its strategic thinking. It was a clear sign that France remains firmly anchored in the world’s biggest security alliance even amid the kerfuffle over the defense pact between the U.S., Britain and Australia and fresh calls for Europe to end its U.S. military dependence.
MILITARY
KEYT

Iraqi migrant dies near Belarus border, death toll up to 5

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish border guards say an Iraqi migrant has died near Poland’s border with Belarus and another has been hospitalized with COVID-19. The death raises to five the number of fatalities among migrants trying to cross from Belarus into Poland through a wooded area. Poland’s government says its task is to guard the European Union’s frontier against migrant crossings that are allegedly organized by the Belarussian government. But it is refusing EU suggestions that the bloc’s border agency Frontex assist in that effort. EU officials are planning a visit to the border to check the situation on the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

German parties rally supporters ahead of Sunday election

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s political parties are preparing to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters ahead of a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power. Merkel’s center-right Union bloc has made small gains in the polls in recent weeks but remains narrowly behind the center-left Social Democrats. The Greens are trailing in third place, but could play kingmakers when it comes to forming a governing coalition. Experts say one of the reasons why this year’s German election is closer and less predictable than usual is the fact that the candidates are relative unknowns compared with Merkel, who won four successive terms and governed with alternating partners.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Sun, sand and stress: Unlikely lives of Afghan exiles in Albania

The resort has palm trees, sandy beaches and clear water. "I am physically here but my mind is in Afghanistan, in front of my mother, in front of my brother," Latifa Frotan, a 25-year-old women's rights activist who fled when the Taliban took over, tells AFP from the northern resort of Shengjin.
WORLD
KEYT

Lawyer: Italy to free jailed Catalan leader wanted by Spain

ROME (AP) — An Italian lawyer for jailed Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says a judge in Sardinia will shortly order him released from jail, ahead of an eventual Italian court decision on Spain’s extradition request. Agostinangelo Marras told reporters outside the courthouse in Sassari, Sardinia, that when the judge asked Puigdemont whether he wanted to be returned to Spain, his client replied “no.” Marras said a three-judge panel would take up the extradition request and decide “in a very short time.” Meanwhile, according to the judge’s decision, Puigdemont must remain in Sardinia pending outcome of the extradition request. Puigdemont was taken into custody Thursday night when he arrived at an airport in Alghero, Sardinia.
POLITICS
KEYT

Crisis of Haitian migrants exposes rifts for Biden on immigration

When members of the Congressional Black Caucus arrived to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence this week for an event marking the group’s 50th anniversary, talk quickly turned to the devolving humanitarian crisis on the US-Mexico border. Gathered on a mild evening on the lawn outside the Naval Observatory, people familiar...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Beast

Army Fires Lt. Colonel Whose Secret Life Was Exposed by Women

The Army has relieved a lieutenant colonel of his command after multiple women alleged that he had carried on affairs with them and lied about his deployments in order to keep them secret—but he hasn’t been drummed out of the military. Richard Kane Mansir’s double life was exposed by his...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy