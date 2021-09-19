CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reach a Chesapeake Bay beach, and get seduced by sea glass

By Michelle Basch
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is both a hobby and a history — sea glass hunting around the Chesapeake Bay. Fall begins Wednesday, but don’t let it keep you away from the beach. Cooler temperatures make autumn a perfect time to search for sea glass. It’s glass that was once trash, transformed into frosty...

wtop.com

