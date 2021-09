The Florida Gators fought tooth and nail, but ultimately came up just short and lost to Alabama, 31-29 in the Swamp. What stood out in the process?. Anybody who doesn’t believe or understand the impact a home environment has on a college football game has simply never been to the Swamp. Florida’s fifth largest crowd ever of 90,887 caused major disruptions to Alabama’s offense, including four pre-snap penalties, a delay of game, a forced timeout, and may have literally cost the Tide four points with one of those penalties pushing the offense back from a fourth-and-short into a fourth-and-now-we-have-to-kick-a-field-goal. Well done, Gator Nation. Well done.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO