Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books and Authors is set for downtown Winston-Salem

Winston-salem, NC

By Staff Reports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bookmarks 16th annual Festival of Books and Authors will be Sept. 23-26 in downtown Winston-Salem. More than 50 authors will discuss their books, writing styles and writing processes in genres including women’s fiction, cookbook, historical fiction, nonfiction history, fantasy, science fiction, queer and trans stories, plays, essays, children’s books, screenwriting, young adult, poetry, nonfiction, memoirs and more.

