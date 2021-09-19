CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Lunar Precognition

 5 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You treat people well, and they usually reciprocate. Even when they don't, as long as you uphold your own standards of character, the interaction is a win for you. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're happy with the product of your hard work, yet you know better...

Welcome To Libra Season: It's Galactic! Cosmic Love Letters by Naimonu

Libra Season is a time of balance, of we. How do we come together at a time like this? How do we move apart?. As Libra season enlightens the realm of our relations, connections and ideations, it must also bring light to our individuality. And we’ve gotten unique y’all. All the isolation and time away from others has given many of us opportunity to get to know ourselves with greater depth than usual. And we’ve had opportunity to learn about what our relationship needs are as we’ve navigated intense restrictions on relating. How many of us learned how we took touch for granted when we had to go weeks without?
Horoscopes 9.19 to 9.25

Aries (March 21 – April 20) This week will be emotionally turbulent for you, Aries. Beginning with the moon in Pisces on Monday, you may feel trapped, overwhelmed even, but the moon will transition into Aries on Tuesday, giving you a sense of relief. Until the end of the week, you might feel on-edge as Mercury turns retrograde in your area of relationships.
What September's full harvest moon means for your star sign

OUR next Full Moon is on September 21st, it’s a Harvest Moon, when the Sun in Virgo forms an opposition to the Moon in Pisces. Full Moons are always a magical, mystical time of the month when our ~spide-y senses~ and intuition are firing on all cylinders, fuelled by the lunar energy surging around us.
Your weekly horoscope revealed for 20 to 26 September

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... The Full Moon unlocks what's been kept hidden away in your psyche, so don't be surprised if you find yourself ruminating over old memories early in the week or receive a blast from the past. Autumn Equinox suggests it's time to re-invigorate relationships with your personal magnetism. Do something different.
Sacred Lunar Tides

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Among the most magical things you can give another person is your sight. You may see a rarely noticed talent, a secret pain or undiscovered potential. You don't have to speak of it; just seeing is a gift that can be felt. TAURUS (April 20-May 20)....
Lunar Tips for Maximizing Opportunity

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not strong in spite of your pain but because of it. Reinforcing this will take the edge off. If it's not too much of a stretch, try this mantra: "This pain is making me awesome." TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The power of myth and...
Impulsive Lunar Aspects

Lunar Vacation – "Gears"

Last month, Atlanta band Lunar Vacation announced their debut full-length, Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, which comes on the heels of some promising EPs that stretch back a few years. We’ve heard “Shrug” and “Mold” from it already, and today the band is sharing the shimmery “Gears.” Bandleader Grace Repasky had this to say about the track:
Mining On The Moon: Robots Being Developed To Dig For Lunar Resources

A swarm of autonomous robots that could one day be sent to the moon to mine resources for use there and on Earth is being developed by engineers from the University of Arizona. Scientists believe that mining on the moon could result in the extraction of precious metals used in...
Lunar Isles – "In Any Other"

“In Any Other” is the second single from Lunar Isles‘ upcoming sophomore album, Mirror Shapes. Lunar Isles is the moniker of David Skimming, a Scottish multi-instrumentalist based in South Korea. Skimming says the track “epitomises the rest of the album; a slow-burning, break-up soundtrack with elements of lo-fi bedroom-pop production.” As such, “In Any Other” consumes with a dreamy envelopment, building from graceful guitars into gently accompanying percussion and lush vocals. Several moments, like the added twang and guitar-laden warmness around 01:15, add subtle movement — though, cumulatively, the track more so enthralls with a hypnotic structure and dream-pop allure that never wears thin. “In Any Other” is thoroughly recommended for any dream-pop fans.
Lunar Moon Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival will fall on September 21, 2021. The Lunar Moon Festival is also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival. It falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month and is celebrated by several Southeast and Northeast Asian countries. It has been dated back to 3000 years ago! People started to celebrate the moon during the mid-autumn season to wish for a full harvest. Many of the rich and nobles would throw huge parties with music and dance to admire and worship the moon.
Water and Oxygen From Lunar Rocks? How Astronauts Can Survive on the Moon

Though large amounts of water and oxygen are present on the moon, the materials aren't easily accessible. That's why scientists from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the European Space Agency, the Italian Space Agency, and space systems corporation OHB developed a new technique to harvest the elements from anywhere on the surface of the moon, a press statement reveals.
Lunar Vacation Give Heartbreak the Nosferatu Treatment in Their "Gears" Video

Lunar Vacation are a rising Atlanta-based group that deliver vibrant pop melodies alongside introspective lyricism in the same vein as Bad Bad Hats or Kississippi. The four-piece has released a couple tracks building up to the release of their debut album Inside Every Fig Is a Dead Wasp, and now they’ve shared another called “Gears.”
'Cooking' Moon rocks may play an important role in future lunar bases

Multiple space agencies plan to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon, but this process will require new solutions to old problems, such as how to get enough water to sustain astronauts and their operations. According to new research, “cooking” lunar soil may play an important role in supporting Moon bases going forward, at least when it comes to oxygen and water.
Properties of the lunar gravity assisted transfers from LEO to the retrograde-GEO

The retrograde geostationary earth orbit (retro-GEO) is an Earth’s orbit. It has almost the same orbital altitude with that of a GEO, but an inclination of 180°. A retro-GEO monitor-satellite gives the GEO-assets vicinity space-debris warnings per 12 h. For various reasons, the westward launch direction is not compatible or economical. Thereby the transfer from a low earth orbit (LEO) to the retro-GEO via once lunar swing-by is a priority. The monitor-satellite departures from LEO and inserts into the retro-GEO both using only one tangential maneuver, in this paper, its transfer’s property is investigated. The existence of this transfer is verified firstly in the planar circular restricted three-body problem (CR3BP) model based on the Poincaré-section methodology. Then, the two-impulse values and the perilune altitudes are computed with different transfer durations in the planar CR3BP. Their dispersions are compared with different Sun azimuths in the planar bi-circular restricted four-body problem (BR4BP) model. Besides, the transfer’s inclination changeable capacity via lunar swing-by and the Sun-perturbed inclination changeable capacity are investigated. The results show that the two-impulse fuel-optimal transfer has the duration of 1.76 TU (i.e., 7.65 days) with the minimum values of 4.251 km s−1 in planar CR3BP, this value has a range of 4.249–4.252 km s−1 due to different Sun azimuths in planar BR4BP. Its perilune altitude changes from 552.6 to 621.9 km. In the spatial CR3BP, if the transfer duration is more than or equal to 4.00 TU (i.e., 17.59 days), the lunar gravity assisted transfer could insert the retro-GEO with any inclination. In the spatial BR4BP, the Sun’s perturbation does not affect this conclusion in most cases.
Mining On The Moon: Robots Being Developed To Dig For Lunar Resources

A swarm of autonomous robots that could one day be sent to the moon to mine resources for use there and on Earth is being developed by engineers from the University of Arizona. Scientists believe that mining on the moon could result in the extraction of precious metals used in smartphones and medical equipment, along with helium-3 — a stable […]
Impulsive Lunar Aspects

