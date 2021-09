Another week, another dominating performance by Bryan Harsin’s No. 25 Auburn Tigers, who have now won two consecutive games by a cumulative score of 122-10. “Good win for our guys,” Harsin said after Saturday’s win over Alabama State. “I tell them every week. It was good to see these guys finish the game. The second half, we made the adjustments and executed those the second half. Early on, little bit sluggish in some areas. Overall, we scored across the board and made big plays in all phases.”

