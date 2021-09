The Forever Country Music video celebrates 50 years of the CMA Awards and features 30 of the Top Country Music artists. The Forever Country Music Video and mashup song was released on September 16, 2016 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country songs chart. The song celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards event that honors top Country Music artists each year. As a tribute to the enduring CMA awards show, 30 of country music’s top artists joined forces to produce “Forever Country” is an epic mash-up as a medley of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again,” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” The music video director was Joseph Kahn (Grammy winning director of Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”) and the producer was Shane McAnally.

