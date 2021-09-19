World leaders return to U.N. with focus on pandemic, climate

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing so much of the world to virtually grind to a halt last year, the U.N. said that didn't slow the pace of climate change. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of the leader of an ISIS offshoot known as the Islamic State and the Greater Sahara, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is self-isolating after dozens of people in his inner circle fell ill with the coronavirus. Also, the U.S., U.K. and Australia announced a historic Asia-Pacific security pact allowing Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, which is seen as an effort to counter China's rapidly rising influence in the region. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO