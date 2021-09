In a game that produced 1247 yards in total offense, one defensive player was the determining factor. When Calvin Tyler broke free for a 61 yard touchdown run with 3:54 left on the clock to put the Aggies ahead by 4 points, it seemed the Falcons had plenty of time to make another drive for the win. They already had produced seven plays of more than 30 yards, and only one of their 6 touchdown drive had taken more than 4 minutes.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO