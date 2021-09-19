CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Cage Retains Impact World Title At Victory Road, Possible Bound For Glory Opponent

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday night at Impact’s Victory Road event exclusively on Impact Plus, we saw Impact World Champion Christian Cage defeat Ace Austin to retain his championship. After the match, Cage was confronted by reigning Impact X-Division Champion, Josh Alexander. Alexander shouted to Cage: “Option C, Bound for Glory”, indicating that he is cashing in his X-Division Championship in return for an Impact World Championship match at Bound For Glory in October.

