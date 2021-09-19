Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Release Collaborative Title Track “Love For Sale”, Upcoming Album Due In Early October

Sweeping partnership covers multiple projects across CBS, MTV Entertainment Group & Paramount+. ViacomCBS has announced a first-of-its-kind talent partnership with icons Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The new and expansive deal covers multiple projects across the global entertainment and content company’s portfolio, including CBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount+. This initiative ties in with Bennett and Gaga’s new album, Love For Sale, the new collaborative album from Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, will be released on October 1st on Columbia Records/Interscope. A celebration of the Cole Porter Song book, the album will be Bennett’s last studio and is the culmination of Bennett and Gaga’s 10-year recording history. Their duet and title track “Love For Sale” will be released globally this Friday, with the accompanying video releasing as part of an MTV Global premiere starting at noon ET.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO