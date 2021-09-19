CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Release Collaborative Title Track “Love For Sale”, Upcoming Album Due In Early October

By Gasmyne Cox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga and Tony Bennett released their title track for the upcoming album Love For Sale. They reworked Cole Porter’s jazzy song into an old-fashioned duet with the whole works of trading lines and harmonies instead of a huge band. “Love For Sale” is their second joint follow-up since their...

