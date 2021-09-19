CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Boy Returns So History is Not Forgotten

By Suzanna Bowling
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Fisher’s The Last Boy, enjoyed a successful off-Broadway run at St. Clement’s, in July. Congregation Beth Or in Ambler is sponsoring the performance and will be allocated 40 tickets to give away to congregants. Fisher said any synagogue can become a sponsor and get tickets. The show can serve as a Yom HaShoah event.

