CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

What you can expect from a five-star stay in the Maldives, now that it's back open for travel

By Lou Barraclough
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApocalyptic thunder sounded around the pitched roof of our beach villa, waking me with a start. I sat bolt upright in bed and, for a split second, our belongings lit up in the blue flash of lightning. Biblical rainfall was audible over the low hum of our air-conditioning, and instinctively I ran out, through the downpour and into the next-door villa where my two children slept, blissfully undisturbed by this tropical megastorm. As thunder continued to crash overhead, I ducked back into our villa and, by now wide-awake, checked the time on my mobile phone. It was 2am, but that’s not what made my heart first stop stock still, and then start pounding in my chest. Top of my notifications was a headline from back home that I – and the rest of the UK – had dreaded seeing. We were heading for another lockdown, and much of the country was being placed in Tier 4.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Travel update: Which countries are on the green list?

It has been announced that the former “traffic light” lists of destinations will be scrapped from 4 October in favour of just two lists.From that date, the green list will be replaced by a list of countries that are deemed safe for travel by the UK government, the amber list will no longer exist, and the red list will remain of destinations deemed unsafe for travel.The changes were announced by the UK government in the latest travel update on 17 September, and will take effect from Monday 4 October.The new look “safe list” - described by the Department for...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid travel test change date needed to avoid losses

Aviation bosses have told the government they need to know the date for when PCR tests will be removed for travellers returning to England. Without a confirmed date, aviation firms warned they stand to lose out on lucrative school holiday bookings. The government has announced day two PCR tests will...
TRAVEL
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers are set to change significantly during October, after the latest round of red list adjustments. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, called the changes “a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape”.For travellers regarded as fully vaccinated, the testing regime for arrivals to England will become easier. But the governments in Scotland and Wales have not yet agreed to fall into line on changes.From 4 October, the government will officially ditch the “traffic light” system that has applied since May 2021. But The Independent believes that it is appropriate to use red/amber/green...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Ten steps to a successful trip abroad – and back

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.The traveller in the last few months of 2021 faces a fundamental problem: how do I travel abroad, and come back to the UK, without calamity or quarantine?So here you are, in 10 steps.1. Is my passport valid? For EU destinations, Brexit has made life more complicated. Your passport must have at least three months to run from the day you intend...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maldives#Shark#Swimming Pool#Heathrow Airport#Covid#Pcr#Thai#Tibetan
Telegraph

Where to find a week of winter sun for under £1,000

A week of glorious sunshine, in an indulgent hotel with direct flights – for less than the cost of your soggy summer staycation? Whisper it, but there are bargains to be had this winter: a budget of £1,000 easily covers flights and accommodation to a balmy, beautiful locale – plus in some cases, all-inclusive dining, too.
WORLD
The Independent

Will Turkey become the new ‘red list’ launderette?

Turkey could become the “quarantine launderette” of choice for travellers seeking to reach the UK from red list countries.It was among eight nations, including Egypt, Sri Lanka and Kenya, removed from the UK’s highest risk category on Wednesday. Hotel quarantine is no longer obligatory for arrivals, and travellers fully vaccinated in one of 55 countries approved by the UK need not self-isolate at home from 4 October (they can already avoid quarantine if vaccinated in the UK, EU or US).But despite the reduction of red list nations, the UK still requires hotel quarantine – at a cost of £2,285 for...
WORLD
The Independent

Torshavn city guide: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in the Faroe Islands capital

Gunning for the title of Europe’s quaintest and most relaxed capital, Torshavn is deliciously devoid of the trappings of tourism. Here, the tallest building stands just five floors high, the resident population numbers a teeny 21,000, locals rarely bother locking their doors, and you’ll struggle to find a cafe open before 9am.Long overshadowed by its Nordic neighbours, this storied, compact city has little in the way of obvious attractions. But among the offbeat-travel crowd, that is precisely the attraction.While the Faroese capital will never tempt the city-break crowds of Prague or Paris, it’s most certainly an emerging destination, with tourism...
WORLD
The Independent

Northern Ireland joins England in scrapping pre-departure travel tests from October

Northern Ireland’s Executive has announced that the country will scrap the requirement for a pre-departure Covid test or “test to fly” from 4 October.In a statement, a spokesperson for the Executive said: “On international travel, we have decided to remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from non-red list countries. This will come into force at 4am on October 4.”Scotland’s government also announced this afternoon that the country will follow suit with the UK government’s plans on scrapping “test to fly”.“The new proposals make clear pre-departure tests will no longer be a requirement. We also intend to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Narcity

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21

Existing border measures and entry requirements will be sticking around.👇. Canada's existing travel restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect for another nine weeks, Health Canada has confirmed. In a notice shared on Sunday, September 19, the government agency revealed that the country's current border measures will stay the...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Low-cost transatlantic airlines plot a comeback

The US is back. Within two months, Britons will once again be able to enjoy family holidays in Florida, a shopping weekend in New York City or a road trip along the California coast. Monday’s announcement that the US would lift its travel ban on UK and European travellers brought...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travellers should buy lateral flow tests from Lidl, says Grant Shapps

Lateral flow tests from discount supermarkets will help to save money for British travellers returning from abroad, the transport secretary has said.Grant Shapps said this week that England’s requirement for the post-arrival test to be a PCR will be downgraded at some time in October. Vaccinated returning holidaymakers and inbound tourists whose jabs are recognised by the UK will be able to take a cheaper and faster lateral flow test.Speaking on Sky News, Mr Shapps told Kay Burley: “I noticed actually in Ireland that Lidl came along with a pack that they’re selling in their stores in the republic there...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

The CDC Says Don't Visit These Popular Destinations Right Now

U.S. travelers have been jet-setting around the world this summer, after largely being unable to travel for more than a year. But if you're planning a last-minute island vacation somewhere warm as summer transitions to fall, know that the Delta variant is not only causing an uptick in the contiguous U.S. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) placed some popular vacation destinations on its top-tier list for places to avoid traveling right now because of COVID, including Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And now, more beloved island destinations have been added to the list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Teesside airport lost £920 for every passenger it handled last year

Teesside airport lost £920 for every passenger it handled in the most recent financial year .But officials say the airport’s turnaround is running ahead of schedule and that it will turn a profit within three years.The latest accounts for Teesside airport, to 31 March 2021, show a loss of £13.8m. According to the latest CAA figures, only 15,000 passengers passed through during a year when damage from the coronavirus pandemic was at its deepest.The number of passengers using UK airports in 2020-21 fell by three quarters. In the first six months of 2021, Gatwick airport lost £430 for each passenger handled.Teesside’s...
LIFESTYLE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

City centre pubs enjoy boost from office workers but job shortages bite

Three major pub groups have said they are all experiencing an uptick in sales since the easing of lockdown restrictions in July, especially in city centres as workers return to offices.Fuller’s said sales in the seven weeks to September 18 are now at 86% of levels seen before the pandemic and City Pub Group revealed sales are at 90% of 2019 levels since indoor service was resumed in May.Mitchells and Butlers said sales in the last eight weeks have now overtaken pre-pandemic levels on a like-for-like basis.But despite promising signs of recovery, pubs continue to struggle with recruitment, as job...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy