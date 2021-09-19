What you can expect from a five-star stay in the Maldives, now that it's back open for travel

Apocalyptic thunder sounded around the pitched roof of our beach villa, waking me with a start. I sat bolt upright in bed and, for a split second, our belongings lit up in the blue flash of lightning. Biblical rainfall was audible over the low hum of our air-conditioning, and instinctively I ran out, through the downpour and into the next-door villa where my two children slept, blissfully undisturbed by this tropical megastorm. As thunder continued to crash overhead, I ducked back into our villa and, by now wide-awake, checked the time on my mobile phone. It was 2am, but that’s not what made my heart first stop stock still, and then start pounding in my chest. Top of my notifications was a headline from back home that I – and the rest of the UK – had dreaded seeing. We were heading for another lockdown, and much of the country was being placed in Tier 4.