Many business last year were unexpectedly thrust in the world of remote work, and nonprofits were no different. That's why it was critical Kalley Dunn and her team stepped up to implement new tech systems to enable Maitland-based American Fundraising Foundation to continue to operate and raise money. That's important because it helps more than just The American Fundraising Foundation. It aids the other nonprofits that enlist The American Fundraising Foundation to help raise money.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO