DENVER (CBS4) – As hospitalizations continue to climb, and the availability of intensive care unit beds begins to dwindle, Colorado’s hospitals are once again adapting to meet the needs of the state. More than 900 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 80% of them not fully vaccinated. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “The burden of the unvaccinated on our hospitals is profound. And it impacts all Coloradans because those who are vaccinated will struggle to get the same level of care in the hospital,” said Scott Bookman, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Incident Commander for COVID-19. The state has less than...

COLORADO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO