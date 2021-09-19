Edgecombe cancer support foundation faces financial crunch

The Edgecombe Cancer Support Foundation is at a financial crossroads as the organization approaches its lone fundraiser of the year, the very popular Run for Your Life. This year’s Run For Your Life 5K run and 1Kk walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 and will start and end at Tarboro Brewing Company at the corner of Main Street and St. John Street. Online registration can be found at https://ecsfrunforyourlife2021.eventbrite.com.