Edgecombe County, NC

Edgecombe cancer support foundation faces financial crunch

By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edgecombe Cancer Support Foundation is at a financial crossroads as the organization approaches its lone fundraiser of the year, the very popular Run for Your Life. This year’s Run For Your Life 5K run and 1Kk walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 and will start and end at Tarboro Brewing Company at the corner of Main Street and St. John Street. Online registration can be found at https://ecsfrunforyourlife2021.eventbrite.com.

