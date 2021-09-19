CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

San Diego St blows lead, holds off Utah 33-31 in triple OT

 5 days ago

CARSON, Calif. (AP) -- By the time San Diego State dialed up a successful Philly Special on its final 2-point conversion attempt, it wasn't even the craziest part of the Aztecs' triple-overtime thriller with Utah. And after one last video review went their way, the Aztecs could celebrate another win...

Utah football live updates: Utah Utes vs. San Diego State Aztecs

After a disappointing loss last week at BYU, Utah is on the road once again, this time taking on San Diego State in Carson, CA. While the Utes are looking to bounce back from a loss, the Aztecs are coming off a win over Arizona last week. Tonight's contest can...
There is plenty to be concerned about with Utah after loss at San Diego State

CARSON, California — Going into the season, which was filled with high expectations, Utah didn’t hide the fact that its ultimate goal is to win a Pac-12 championship. Well, three weeks into the season, the Utes haven’t played a Pac-12 game yet — that starts next Saturday — but they find themselves sitting with a dreadful 1-2 record and, perhaps, they’ll soon have a new starting quarterback.
After loss, Utah renews rivalry with unbeaten San Diego St.

Still stinging from a loss to an old rival, Utah is back on the road this weekend to face another former conference foe with an unbeaten record and plenty to gain from a win over the Utes. Coach Kyle Whittingham's Utes (1-1) are in danger of falling into an early-season...
Patrick Kinahan: Time comes for Utah to blow off quick fix at quarterback

Utah Utes quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) is under pressure from Weber State Wildcats linebacker Conner Mortensen (11) during the season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Weber lead 7-3 at the lightning strike delay. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Somewhere buried deep in the transfer portal, there's a lesson for most college football programs thinking about bringing in a one-and-done quarterback.
Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
Brookshire, San Diego St. beat Arizona 38-14

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Jordan Brookshire threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Greg Bell broke a 55-yard scoring run on the fourth play from scrimmage and San Diego State beat Arizona 38-14 to extend the Wildcats’ losing streak to 14 games. After Arizona (0-2) went three-and-out, Brookshire completed a 73-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger to set up a 3-yard scoring run. Bellinger had three catches for 113 yards. San Diego State’s Tyrell Shavers returned a blocked punt 27 yards for a score after Arizona’s second three-and-out, and it was 21-0 less than eight minutes into the game. Arizona’s Gunner Cruz, who threw for 336 yards in a season-opening 24-16 loss to BYU last week, was 10 of 19 for 70 yards with a 43-yard scoring pass to Stanley Berryhill III and an interception.
Kansas St. holds off S. Illinois 31-23 after losing Thompson

MANHATTAN (AP) — Kansas State held on to beat Southern Illinois 31-23 despite losing starting quarterback Skylar Thompson in the first quarter. Deuce Vaughn scored a rushing touchdown with under two minutes left for an eight-point lead. The Kansas State defense forced a fumble on the next possession to seal the win.
Three Keys to a Win - Utah Utes vs San Diego State Aztecs

Did BYU read this last week? They won the turnover battle, controlled the line of scrimmage and Jaren Hall played lights out resulting in Utah's first non-conference loss in several years. The Utes move forward with their eyes set on San Diego State this Saturday. Here is what the Utes need to do to bounce back and what the Aztecs need to do to hand Utah their second loss.
Cam Rising leads comeback, but Utes fall 33-31 in 3OT to Aztecs

Utah wide receiver Britain Covey (18) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif (Ashley Landis, AP Photo) — CARSON, Calif. — The only thing saving Utah from its poor offensive play Saturday night was the multitude of timeouts taken on CBS Sports Network. But even that wasn't enough in a game where Utah couldn't find a rhythm for the second-straight week.
San Diego St. too much for Arizona, 38-14

San Diego State's defense dominated and the Aztecs pounced on Arizona early in cruising to a 38-14 victory in a nonconference game Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz. Jordon Brookshire completed 10 of 14 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and Greg Bell carried 17 times for 125 yards and a touchdown for San Diego State (2-0).
