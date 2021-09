POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Pottsville jumped out to a 21-0 lead and rolled to a 35-7 victory over Saucon Valley on Friday night at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium. The win moved the Tide to 2-1 while the loss dropped the Panthers to 1-2. The hosts cruised down the field on their opening possession that lasted six plays and was capped off by a five-yard rushing score by Amari Dunn. Later in the first quarter, the Tide took it in for a touchdown on the ground again, but this time with a 55-yard scamper by Travontai Davis.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO