Clemson, SC

Clemson survives vs. Georgia Tech: Media alarmed by Tigers offense after 3 games

By Dean Straka
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Clemson football lost its season-opener to Georgia on Sept. 4 by a score of 10-3, the hope for Tigers fans was that it may be nothing more than the downside Dabo Swinney's group running into a national title contender out of the gate. Two games later, it now appears that the Clemson's issues run far deeper than some may have first speculated after the No. 6 Tigers needed a goal-line stand to escape Georgia Tech at home.

