MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport has been ranked the best mega airport in North America for passenger satisfaction by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Airport Satisfaction Study. The annual study measures overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large, and medium North American airports by examining six factors: Terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail. “We can all be proud that Miami-Dade County is home to the best mega airport for customer satisfaction in North America!” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “MIA’s top priorities are maintaining the safety and security of...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO