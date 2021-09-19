CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Chongqing posts foreign trade growth in Jan-Aug

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHONGQING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality totaled 507.68 billion yuan (about 78.53 billion U.S. dollars) from January to August, up 29.4 percent year on year, customs data showed. Chongqing's exports surged 28.9 percent to 320.08 billion yuan during the period, while its imports...

Reuters

VP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region at a time when the United States is trying to solidify its pivot toward Asia and strengthen ties with allies to take on China's growing influence in the region.
POTUS
finance-commerce.com

China’s economic growth slows

BEIJING — Global markets have watched anxiously as a huge and deeply indebted Chinese property company flirts with default, fearing that any collapse could ripple through the international financial system. China Evergrande Group, the developer, on Wednesday said it reached a deal that might give it some breathing room in...
Reuters

Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats

TAIPEI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China is an "arch criminal" intent on bullying Taiwan and has no right to oppose or comment on its bid to join a pan-Pacific trade pact, Taiwan's government said in an escalating war of words over Taipei and Beijing's decision to apply. Chinese-claimed Taiwan said...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Birmingham Star

Santacruz electronics export processing zone can be made wo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in Mumbai can be made 'world-class' with a public-private partnership scheme, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday. Goyal on Thursday visited SEEPZ as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Saptah' being celebrated by...
Birmingham Star

Market exchange rates in China -- Sept. 24

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 645.99. Euro 100 758.62. Japanese yen...
Birmingham Star

China Int'l Cultural Industries Fair opens in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 17th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) opened Thursday in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. The ICIF this year has a total exhibition area of 120,000 square meters. More than 70 percent of exhibitors are leading enterprises in various fields of China's cultural industry.
Birmingham Star

Australian submarines: An arms deal or military pact?

On September 15, 2021, the heads of government of Australia, the UK, and the U.S. announced the formation of AUKUS,. While China was not explicitly mentioned, it is generally assumed countering China is the unstated motivation for the new pact. What was the need for a new partnership when there...
neworleanssun.com

China's central SOEs profit up 91 pct in Jan-Aug

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw their profit surge in the first eight months of this year, official data showed Friday. The central SOEs saw combined business revenue totaling 23 trillion yuan (3.56 trillion U.S. dollars) during the January-August period, up 25.6 percent year...
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
KTLA

China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going […]
Birmingham Star

Relevance of Quad amid China's increased aggression

Washington DC [US], September 24 (ANI): The much anticipated first in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is going to take place in the United States on Friday. US President Joe Biden will host Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be joined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime...
The Independent

Shortages cause 'bottleneck recession' for German industry

Shortages of computer chips and other raw materials are continuing to hit Germany's manufacturers, as bottlenecks leave companies struggling to fill orders from a rebounding global economy. Widespread friction in supply chains sent a closely watched index of German business optimism lower for the third month in a row in September. The Ifo institute index fell to 98.8 points from 99.6 in August. “The problems with obtaining raw materials and intermediate goods is holding back the German economy,” the Munich-based institute said Friday. “Industry is experiencing a bottleneck recession.” The German economy, Europe's largest, has rebounded sharply from the...
Birmingham Star

Vedanta partners with the Indian Government

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI/PNN): Vedanta Resources, one of the world's leading diversified natural resources companies in India, announced its partnership with the Indian Government to celebrate the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, also India's 75th year of Independence at the India pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. The six-month-long celebration...
