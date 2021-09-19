CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trashy Italian TV and Other Pandemic Escapes

By Angelica Frey
Hyperallergic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Four career-oriented men are lounging on the patio of an upscale restaurant in an upscale mountainside locale, really feeling themselves. One works in healthcare; one is a “creative”; one works in sales; and one is an extremely well-paid “contracts” guy, who inherited a lucrative family business. They fully identify with their careers and work pedigrees and are incredibly smug about all the wealth and status signifiers they’ve amassed. As they’re enjoying their meal, the four of them are star-struck: An internationally-renowned entrepreneur just happens to be flying right above them on his private helicopter. They all worship him, mimicking his style and adopting his mannerisms. If they keep climbing through hard work and good networking, their rationale goes, they’ll get there. “Will we ever reach those heights?” one wonders. “Yes, cradled by the noise of those propellers,” another responds, the adoration palpable in his voice.

Variety

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business. The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films....
MOVIES
allears.net

AllEars TV: This Saved Disney From the Pandemic

A saving grace of the past 2 years was the launch of Disney’s streaming service Disney+. Just when we thought we couldn’t take any more weirdness, Disney would drop off a wonderfully weird new series in our queue. First, we had The Mandalorian who brought us the sweet, sweet Baby Yoda. Then WandaVision swooped in and gave us all the retro robot lovin’ vibes we cared to enjoy. The Falcon & Winter Soldier taught us what a true hero is, and Loki… well besides being our favorite scamp, he showed us that reptiles look smashing in a headdress.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company, Including Catalog

Netflix has bought itself the ultimate golden ticket. The streamer revealed Wednesday that it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, bringing under its belt the vast catalog of Roald Dahl, one of the most beloved — and adapted — children’s authors of all time, whose books include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox and many more. Financial details weren’t disclosed. But the deal — which had been widely speculated — is believed to mark one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. Netflix’s previous arrangement with the Roald Dahl Story Company — signed in 2018 and giving it the...
BUSINESS
Hyperallergic

Watching TV During the Pandemic

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The last movie I saw before the pandemic shut down New York in March 2020 was Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White (2018). Ever since I found out about Zhangke, I have tried to see all of his movies, either in theaters or on the computer. Zhangke is part of the Sixth Generation of Chinese filmmakers. At one point, he and the innovative observational painter Liu Xiaodong, about whom I wrote a monograph, were friends and worked together. His documentary film Dong (2006), following the artist painting laborers whose task was to dismantle a city near the Three Gorges Dam building site, was another film I watched. While Zhang Yimou, who is part of the Fifth Generation, made his film debut with the widely celebrated Red Sorghum (1988), Zhangke’s debut film Xiao Wu (1997) (aka The Pickpocket), came out nearly a decade after Yimou’s debut and Tiananmen Square.
TV SHOWS
Hyperallergic

Being a Queer WOC in the Art World, as Seen on TV

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Contrary to popular belief, the life of an art critic isn’t very sexy. I’m either behind a screen typing away or wandering through art galleries, trying to think about that stuff on the wall that might be art. That being said, if I see a more emotionally dynamic version of my world reflected back through a television show, I’ll drop everything to watch it. An art world filled with romance, queerness, and high stakes situations, you say? I’m already hooked, but not for just the obvious reasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
WJCT News

Make This 'Fortnight in September' Your Pandemic Escape

In the spring of 2020, the British newspaper The Guardian asked a group of prominent novelists, including Hilary Mantel, Marlon James and Kazuo Ishiguro to recommend books that would "uplift" readers and "offer escape" during the pandemic. Ishiguro proposed a 1931 novel called The Fortnight in September that he described as "life-affirming," "delicate" and "magical."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Film Threat

How Popular TV Mixes With Other Industries

It’s not strange to see random merchandise relating to some of our favorite shows, movies, or even content creators make its way to us, but sometimes we seem to find it in the most unexpected places. Media is a massive part of today’s pop culture, and it’s easy to see how a lot of what we watch on our TV screens tends to transcend into different industries. From overproduced action movies to the superhero trend currently sweeping the world, here are some of the places we can find our favorite TV and movie characters represent.
TV & VIDEOS
Hyperallergic

A Forgotten Female Flower Painter, Revived

In George Agnew Reid’s 1889 painting “Dreaming,” the model is his wife, but she’s also an artist. We don’t see the face of the now nearly forgotten painter Mary Hiester Reid as she leans toward a fireplace in their shared Paris studio, but the glowing embers illuminate her long apron and clasped hands. Perhaps the fire represented the lady painter’s atypical artistic aspirations in a world still firmly dominated by men. But in practical terms, the fireplace also represented a challenge to the sitter-wife-painter, who had to cook all of her husband’s meals with it. “Haven’t done a stroke of painting,” Hiester Reid later wrote to a friend in 1909, “cooking & cleaning take all my time.”
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The 18th-century English Craze for One-Eyed Portraits

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». From the moment the Prince of Wales (later, King George IV of England) laid eyes on Maria Firtzherbert at the London opera in 1784, he knew it was love. But Fitzherbert, a Catholic, twice-widowed commoner, knew that British law would never allow their union. She fled to France to escape the future king’s ardor, but Fitzherbert’s absence only inflamed the prince more. In his passion, he sent Fitzherbert a miniature portrait of one of his eyes. She reciprocated with her own eye miniature, and one month later, the two were married in a secret ceremony. The scandalous tale of love at first sight set off a craze for eye miniatures across England that would stretch for nearly four decades.
VISUAL ART
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Framing Britney Spears’ Follow-Up Doc to Release Tonight

The New York Times, FX and Hulu are set to release a follow-up documentary to Framing Britney Spears, titled Controlling Britney Spears, which is slated to premiere tonight, just days ahead of the release of a secret Netflix documentary about the conservatorship and a high-profile hearing on the arrangement. The project, directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, explores new allegations from insiders with knowledge of Spears’ daily life inside the conservatorship. It’s set to premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu. The documentary highlights how the conservatorship has “controlled” Spears’ life, according...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Escape Plan on TV: Cool insider tip with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Every action fan knows that Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were great competitors for ages. While one as a one-man army “Rambo” kept mouths open, the other as the ice-cold killer robot “Terminator” found its prime role. For years they were the leading voices in action cinema and liked to stage themselves as rivals. When Arnie made a joke about Stallone in “Last Action Hero” in 1993, Stallone built a point against the ex-bodybuilder in his “Demolition Man”.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Greenlit as Limited Series on Netflix

Anthony Doerr’s epic war novel “All the Light We Cannot See” has been greenlit to a limited series at Netflix. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment (the production banner behind TV shows “Stranger Things” and “Shadow and Bone,” and films “Free Guy” and “Arrival”) will produce, with Levy directing all the episodes. The book-to-screen adaptation is penned by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). The four-part show will center on the story of Marie-Laure, a French teenager who is blind, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II, as the...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Art Metrano, ‘Police Academy’ actor and comedian, dead at 84

Art Metrano, a stand-up comedian best known for playing callous police captain Ernie Mauser in the second and third “Police Academy” films, has passed away. He was 84. The Brooklyn-born funnyman died of natural causes at his Aventura, Florida home on Wednesday, his son told The Hollywood Reporter. In addition...
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

YouTube Originals Acquires ‘Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers’ (TV News Roundup)

YouTube Originals acquired “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers,” which will launch on the streamer later this year. The documentary offers a deep dive into a condensed period of creativity and freedom (between 1993 and 1995) for the legendary, titular rock star and looks at his creation of his “Wildflowers” album. The project includes never-before-seen archival footage of Petty and his band in the recording studio and on tour, equally rare behind-the-scenes moments of Petty at home with his family and interviews with the album’s co-producers Rick Rubin and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell, along with original Heartbreaker Benmont...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black Cake’ Drama Series From Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey & Aaron Kaplan Ordered By Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: After a heated bidding war, Hulu has landed the drama Black Cake, from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment with a series order. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. Cerar, who played a key part in putting the project together, will write the adaptation as part of her overall deal with Kapital and will serve as...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar,’ Jane Campion, Asghar Farhadi Talks Added to London Film Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL The 65th BFI London Film Festival (Oct. 6 – 17) has added George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan and Lily Rabe, to the program. Clooney is expected to be in attendance. The film follows a boy growing up on Long Island who seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle’s bar. Also added to the programme is Indonesian filmmaker Edwin‘s film adaptation of Eka Kurniawan’s acclaimed novel about an impotent aspiring assassin – “Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash.” The festival has also revealed the first of its 2021 Screen Talk line-up, which is supported...
MOVIES

