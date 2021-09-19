59 Fall Fashion Finds That Scream "Money" Without Costing It All

Since I was young, my favorite “hobby” has always been finding the best affordable clothing. Family members can recall a time when I’d force them to take me to thrift stores and teen stores like Limited Too (ah, memories) after school to scour the racks for the perfect deal. In my mind, nothing can compare to the thrill of unearthing a designer bag secondhand, scooping up a special piece at a sample sale, or finding an affordable fall fashion find. Of course, I’d be lying if I didn’t say the hunt for expensive-looking pieces takes patience, something not everyone has. But if you’re not like me and loathe scrolling through the sale section or trying on clothes, don't fret, as I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up 59 affordable fall fashion finds under $100. The best part? They give off rich-auntie vibes sans the price tag.