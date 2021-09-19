City begins planning for 2022 UFO Festival

Next year’s UFO Festival will be less confusing and home-grown, city leaders told a crowd of more than 30 people at a meeting last week to begin planning the event. The audience at Wednesday’s meeting at the Roswell Convention Center included representatives from local hotels, businesses, the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet Roswell and the International UFO Museum and Research Center, as well as at least one vendor, several city councilors, a handful of city staff and several Roswell residents.