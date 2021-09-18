Gordon State welcomes new dean of enrollment services and director of admissions

Gordon State College recently named Dr. April Welch-Armstead as Dean of Enrollment Services and Bart Blankenship as Director of Admissions. Welch-Armstead has more than 23 years of experience in higher education and project management. She holds a bachelor of business administration in marketing from West Georgia College, a master of public administration with a concentration in education from Jacksonville State University and a doctor of education in higher education administration from the University of Alabama.