Women's Soccer Opens NJAC Slate with Win Over WP

Union, N.J. (9/18/21) – The Kean University women's soccer team opened the NJAC season with a 3-2 win over visiting William Paterson University on Saturday afternoon. Kean (3-2-1, 1-0-0 NJAC) never trailed in the contest and scratched across the game's first goal with just eight seconds to go in the first half. In their own territory, Vanessa Leon found Sonya Brewer at midfield. Brewer turned and fired to a streaking Rebecca Zahner who then finished the run by firing it past the keeper.