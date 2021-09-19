CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, Howard, send UT Martin past Northwestern St. 35-10

 5 days ago

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Peyton Logan ran for 179 yards on 14 carries and scored a touchdown and UT Martin beat Northwestern State 35-10 on Saturday.

Keon Howard threw for 172 yards and a touchdown scored two rushing touchdowns and the Skyhawks (2-1) collected 260 yards on the ground.

Howard threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Williams II to end a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 5:37 to start the game.

At the end of the first quarter, Howard ran it in from 6-yards out to wind up a 6-play, 85-yard drive that was highlighted by his 31-yard pass to Randy Fields Jr. and a 41-yard run by Logan.

Howard capped his well-rounded first half with a 1-yard run with 1:59 before halftime for a 21-0 advantage.

Kaleb Fletcher threw for 249 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and ran for 71 yards for the Demons (0-3).

