We've had stories of horses being ridden into a few bars: Horse Walks into Social Club in Lake Charles and Horse Walks into Mary's Lounge, but a cow walking into a school is no longer a moo-t point. Miss Cindy Kay was outside of Rosepine Elementary on the phone with the sheriff's office to report a cow on the loose in the area. As she was on the phone, the cow was making its way down the fence line. As she went to stop her vehicle, she saw the doors to the school were wide open.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO