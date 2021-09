Jesse Winker is out of the starting lineup Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Winker had just returned from the injured list Friday after being out for about a month due to an intercostal strain. However, Winker had to leave the game early Friday due to being hit in the back with a pitch. Winker may have been given Saturday off under any circumstances, but the back pitch made that a formality. It is not yet known if Winker will return for the series finale versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO