Flush lines with baking soda, hot water, vinegar solution

Q. Before renovating an unfinished basement in the 1970s, I replaced all the plumbing lines with plastic pipe. Now, 45 years later, enough iron/mineral deposits have accumulated in the pipes to cause slow output of water at the faucets. I have never had a water softener. The water supply comes from a well. I am toying with the idea of back flushing the lines with vinegar and a pump of some kind to clear out the lines enough to restore better pressure. I have always had good luck with using vinegar to dissolve build-up in shower and faucet heads, by soaking them in it for a few hours whenever they start to clog. Is this a workable solution, or is the only option to replace the pipes? To do so would require the removal of wall and ceiling panels which I want to avoid, if possible. — Roger Franke of Wolcottville.