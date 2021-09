Coach John Calipari is pretty excited about his 2021-22 basketball team. It’s no surprise that Calipari, who is beginning his 13th year at Kentucky, is already moving on from that painful 9-16 campaign last season. He can hardly wait for his “veteran” squad to show its full potential as the leading SEC championship contender as well as a Final Four candidate.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO