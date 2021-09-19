CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Yard Waste Collection

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews will visit each neighborhood once to pick up yard waste including branches, plant and garden waste, ornamental grasses (bundled together) and other small yard debris. Please review the ZONE MAP to see what zone you reside in for pick up. We will start in the RED, then go to GREEN, then to YELLOW and finish in the BLUE zone. Branches should be less than 5" in diameter. The pile should be less than a pickup truck-bed size. Do not include leaves in the Fall Collection. Leaf Collection will begin October 4, 2021, weather permitting, and will continue until it snows.

