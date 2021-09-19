New characters live ‘The Wonder Years’ in ABC reboot
As a widely beloved, much-honored series gets a reboot, others live “The Wonder Years.”. Though the original show’s “Kevin Arnold” still is on board — since his portrayer, Fred Savage, is an executive producer now — Dean Williams is the central character, played by Elisha “EJ” Williams, in the new ABC version that premieres Wednesday. The program still charts a youngster’s coming of age in the late 1960s with his adult self as narrator (Don Cheadle’s voice this time), but the formerly suburban setting has been changed to Montgomery, Ala.www.bostonherald.com
