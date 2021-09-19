‘Evan Hansen’ star brings powerful show to big screen

And a week later we’re back in the messy, stress-filled, anxiety-inducing halls of high school in this new film. Oh, this has songs too, since it’s also based on a musical produced for the stage. But that may be where the similarities end (well, Daddy’s not running the house). EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAIMIE is set in the UK, Sheffield specifically, with a lead character who’s fairly happy, though he yearns to follow his drag diva dreams. Across the pond, in the US in an unnamed sunny suburb (probably in the West, with mostly Atlanta, again, based-locations), this title character (he gets his full name, though) doesn’t really have such long-term goals. He’s just trying to “push on” while remaining essentially invisible to his classmates. Oh, and this tale tackles life and death issues, really. Plus it was a big Tony winner back in 2015. And all the songs and drama stem from a letter that opens with DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO