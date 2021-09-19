CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Sharing a home during divorce can work

By Wendy Hickey
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am considering entering into a long-term nesting agreement with my husband because we have three kids in high school and neither of us can afford to buy the other out or otherwise stay in this town. Two of the kids are seniors and one is a sophomore. Three years seems like an eternity but both our parents live in town so we each have somewhere else to stay during our off times. We are thinking of doing week on week off with the change over happening at dinner time on Sundays.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
telegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two granddaughters whom we cherish. I am growing increasingly concerned with the behavior of their parents toward the younger one. “Camille” always has been the “drama queen.”. If she didn’t get her way, she pitched a fit and her parents acquiesced. As she...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
The US Sun

Bride fuming after ‘controlling’ mother-in-law demands ALL her friends come to the wedding as she’s paying for the bar

A BRIDE was left shocked after her mother-in-law has demanded her friends be added to the small guest list - because she is footing the bar bill. Knowing that the couple were planning a small wedding with their nearest and dearest, the mother-in-law said she felt entitled to have her friends there because of her contribution to the cost.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sixtyandme.com

4 Reasons Why More Women Over 50 Are Getting Divorced

Did you know that more than 50% of marriages fail when couples reach their 50s and 60s? That is a staggering number and is on the rise!. Why are we seeing more divorce now? First of all, we are living longer. Women are asking themselves if their marriage in its current state is worth spending their next 25–30 years with their spouse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

My Spouse Won’t Agree to Divorce. What Can I Do?

Even if a spouse doesn’t want a divorce, most come to accept that it's inevitable if one spouse is determined to divorce. Resisting spouses can thwart, control, or obstruct the legal process, or it can be a power struggle. They may deal with shame, fear or rage. Seek legal advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
telegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Caregiving spouse overwhelmed

Dear Amy: My wife was recently hospitalized, and, as I have done previously, I sent messages to family and her friends to let them know her status. After each message, I received many in return, some asking questions that required a personal response. When my wife was about to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
parentherald.com

Heartbroken Childless Couple Return Adopted Daughter as Birth Parents Changed Minds

A childless couple from Virginia was left heartbroken after they were forced to return their adopted daughter to her biological parents because they changed their minds. Chris and Sarah Howell have been having a hard time conceiving a baby, so they turned to adoption to fulfill their dreams of having a family. Sarah relayed that they were thrilled to be matched with a newborn and enjoyed their new baby for five days when an unexpected call broke her heart.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ocmomblog.com

How To Save Your Marriage Life And Restore Your Relationship

Every marriage has its own challenges, that is why many marriages fail these days. If you want to build your home, you need to work together as one. Of course, there may be times when you might feel you have lost it, or do not have any reason to make it work, but you can if you are willing to do what it takes.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘They both knew deep down they never stopped loving each other.’: Parents remarry in surprise wedding after 18 years divorced, dad sober 7 years

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My parents got married on April 11, 1992 in a small town of northern Illinois where they both grew up. My mom was 19 years old and pregnant with me at their wedding. She became a stay at home mom and welcomed my sister in 1996 and brother in 1999. They raised us in a very small town of southeastern Wisconsin called Salem. In 2003, my parents divorced. I was in fourth grade, my sister in first, and my brother was three years old.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy