Darrell Blackwelder: Virginia buttonweed can be tough to kill

Earlier this week, I had a question from a homeowner having problems with an aggressive weed in his lawn. It was growing rampant in his entire neighborhood and was curious what it was and how to eliminate the problem weed. The weed was identified as Virginia buttonweed (Diodia virginiana), a herbaceous perennial grass-like weed that grows prostrate in many lawns. The leaves of Virginia buttonweed look appear pale and yellow at this time period due to an unknown virus that does not kill the weed. Virginia buttonweed produces a crop of very small, white flowers early spring and again in the fall.