CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rowan County, NC

Darrell Blackwelder: Virginia buttonweed can be tough to kill

By Darrell Blackwelder
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, I had a question from a homeowner having problems with an aggressive weed in his lawn. It was growing rampant in his entire neighborhood and was curious what it was and how to eliminate the problem weed. The weed was identified as Virginia buttonweed (Diodia virginiana), a herbaceous perennial grass-like weed that grows prostrate in many lawns. The leaves of Virginia buttonweed look appear pale and yellow at this time period due to an unknown virus that does not kill the weed. Virginia buttonweed produces a crop of very small, white flowers early spring and again in the fall.

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Rowan County, NC
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weed Control#Irrigation#Flowers

Comments / 0

Community Policy