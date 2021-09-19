Legacy Lost
While watching the events on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I noticed that there were so many dignitaries commemorating the event who were actually there on the day it occurred. But one major figure did not attend — Rudy Giuliani. His leadership and fortitude during the aftermath were an example of American resilience and strength. He was "America's Mayor." But instead of a leaving a legacy for his service in the aftermath of this terrorist attack on his city and country on Sept. 11, 2001, he will be remembered for his role in the incitement of the terrorist attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6. Sad.
