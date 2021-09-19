CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Legacy Lost

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile watching the events on the 20th anniversary of 9/​11, I noticed that there were so many dignitaries commemorating the event who were actually there on the day it occurred. But one major figure did not attend — Rudy Giuliani. His leadership and fortitude during the aftermath were an example of American resilience and strength. He was “America’s Mayor.” But instead of a leaving a legacy for his service in the aftermath of this terrorist attack on his city and country on Sept. 11, 2001, he will be remembered for his role in the incitement of the terrorist attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6. Sad.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
outreachmagazine.com

Reflections on the Legacy of Flight 93

A few years ago my family visited the Flight 93 Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. There were scores of people there, and we took the walk down the path that directed our eyes to a 20,000 pound boulder that marked the 50 foot hole the airplane had made when it went down. We walked into the memorial and looked back and forth across walls of memorabilia from that day, news clippings, articles found at the crash scene, newscasters recounting the events of the day, presidents of the United States addressing this heroic day. And then you walk up to these phones, pick up the receiver and listen to passengers on Flight 93 leaving answering machine messages for their loved ones. It was bone chilling. You didn’t have to try to cry or conjure emotion. It flowed. You felt it. Their story is our story. It is the story of courage in the face of evil.
MILITARY
manhattan-institute.org

The Destructive Legacy of the Great Society

Liberals view a larger welfare state as an unalloyed good, but what’s the track record? Entitlement programs were dramatically expanded in the 1960s in the service of a war on poverty, yet poverty fell at a slower rate after the Great Society initiatives were implemented, and overall dependency on the government for food, shelter and other basic necessities increased. According to Howard Husock, a scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and author of a coming book on housing policy, “The Poor Side of Town: And Why We Need It,” the median time a family spends in New York City public housing today is 19 years. And 10% of public housing residents in the city have been there for more than 40 years. Housing intended to help families through a rough patch has become a multigenerational trap for some.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
unomaha.edu

The Traditions and Legacy of Jewish Homesteaders

Join Rebeca E. Bender, to discuss her book, Still (North Dakota State University Press), a biography/memoir that she coauthored with her father Kenneth M. Bender about two family generations who were Jewish farming homesteaders near Ashley, North Dakota. At its height, Ashley, ND was so big that it supported two separate synagogues. Bender’s family came to the United States on the promise of the Homestead Act, after escaping with family members remaining after the 1905 Odessa pogroms. Still is the 2019 Independent Press Award First Place Winner (Judaism category) and the 2020 Midwest Book Award Gold Medal Winner (Religion/Philosophy category).
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
chronicle-independent.com

Column: A legacy of change and roots

In the mid-1970s Kershaw County cranked up multiple activities for the 200th anniversary of the July 4, 1776, date of the Declaration of Independence, the pivotal birth pang of our nation’s life. Column: Leaded gasoline is gone (and other news) Published: Sep 17, 2021, 12:58 PM. So, here’s something I...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Custer County Chief

Courier leaves a legacy

This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Sept. 16, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. In a matter of days, the Callaway Courier will be no more. The final issue will print Sept. 30, 2021. While visiting the other day with Courier co-owner Mike Wendorff, I...
CALLAWAY, NE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tony Norman: They herd Haitians, don't they?

The Texas side of the Rio Grande was alive with the sound of cruelty earlier this week. On Sunday, shouts of outrage in Creole mingled with orders barked in southern accents by American border patrol agents on horseback warning Haitian migrants and asylum seekers to turn back to Mexico. There...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Franklin Park
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Maxine Waters' Husband

While Maxine Waters has certainly earned herself the endearing nickname of "Auntie Maxine" for the way she unabashedly criticized the Trump administration, she's also aware of the impact she's made on the millennial generation. During an interview with Joy Reid on MSNBC, the Congresswoman admitted she was proud of the connection she's made the generation that has made her steely-tough persona a meme. "They do call me Auntie Maxine — I embrace that, I love that and I'm going to be their auntie," she said, via BuzzFeed, adding, "I'm going to keep telling the truth and I want them to get out there and register people to vote, get active, and bombard the Congress of the United States leadership with what they want them to do."
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy