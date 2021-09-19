CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

THERESA LORAINE MCQUAID

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHERESA LORAINE “PANETTA” MCQUAID, 93, of Huntington, passed away September 13, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born September 16, 1927, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to the late Lesander and Georgia (Ross) Panetta. She was also preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Joseph (Emogene) Panetta; her son, Carl McQuaid; son and daughter-in-law, Terry (Joyce) McQuaid; two grandchildren; and friend and father of her children, Eugene McQuaid. She is survived by her daughter, Lizette (Phillip) Hager of Huntington; son, Mark (Connie) McQuaid of Charleston, W.Va.; and daughter-in-law, Sue McQuaid of Chesapeake, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Theresa worked as a dietician at Guthrie Hospital in Huntington. She was a member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family requests that if you are attending the visitation and funeral that you please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
City
Charleston, WV
State
Georgia State
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Terry, WV
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartland Of Riverview#Guthrie Hospital
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy