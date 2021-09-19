THERESA LORAINE MCQUAID

THERESA LORAINE “PANETTA” MCQUAID, 93, of Huntington, passed away September 13, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born September 16, 1927, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to the late Lesander and Georgia (Ross) Panetta. She was also preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Joseph (Emogene) Panetta; her son, Carl McQuaid; son and daughter-in-law, Terry (Joyce) McQuaid; two grandchildren; and friend and father of her children, Eugene McQuaid. She is survived by her daughter, Lizette (Phillip) Hager of Huntington; son, Mark (Connie) McQuaid of Charleston, W.Va.; and daughter-in-law, Sue McQuaid of Chesapeake, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Theresa worked as a dietician at Guthrie Hospital in Huntington. She was a member of the Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Greg Tomlinson. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The family requests that if you are attending the visitation and funeral that you please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.