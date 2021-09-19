CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, WV

ELIZABETH LEMASTER

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH LEMASTER, 96, of Huntington, widow of Eugene LeMaster, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born November 28, 1924, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Delbert and Bertha Newton Perdue. She was a retired nurse. Survivors include her son, Richard (Danette) LeMaster; daughter, Tawnya (Gary) Perry; grandchildren, Richard (Liz) LeMaster Jr., Dustin (Brittany) Webb, Daniel (Ashley) LeMaster and Zachary Perry; and great-grandchildren, Aiden LeMaster, Jaxson LeMaster, Brynnlyn LeMaster and Taylor Elizabeth Webb. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Burial will follow. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until noon at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wayne County, WV
City
Huntington, WV
City
Wayne, WV
City
Gary, WV
Huntington, WV
Obituaries
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy