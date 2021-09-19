CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

GAME DAY BLOG: San Jose State beats Hawaii 17-13

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article—— FINAL SCORE: San Jose State 17, Hawaii 13. Hawaii opens Mountain West play with tonight’s nationally televised game against defending league champion San Jose State. The Spartans are 1-1 and the Rainbow Warriors 1-2, but UH coach Todd Graham said everyone is “zero and zero” entering the West Division matchup at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Although no “spectators” will be permitted for a second consecutive UH home game, a waiver was granted to allow the fully vaccinated UH Band to attend and perform. The band is situated in the mauka stands — socially distanced and more 40 yards away from the UH sideline.

