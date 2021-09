Boston College figures to line up behind its massive offensive line and challenge Missouri’s defensive front until the Tigers prove they can smother the run. That’s been a problem most of the season for Steve Wilks’ defense, a unit that ranks No. 127 out of 130 FBS teams in rush defense. Will Wilks sell out against the run, load up eight or more defenders in the tackle box and dare the Eagles to put the ball in the air?

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO