Against the Grain Theatre to Stream ‘Messiah / Complex’ This Holiday Season
Against the Grain Theatre has announced that it will be bringing back its famed recording of “Messiah/Complex” for the holiday season. The unique arrangement of the timeless masterpiece will start streaming on AtG TV on Dec. 12, 2021, and will be made available until Jan. 9, 2022. The work is co-directed by Joel Ivany and Reneltta Arluk and features 12 soloists and four choirs. The work is presented in a wide array of languages including Arabic, Dene, English, French, Inuktitut, and Southern Tutchone. Johannes Debus leads the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.operawire.com
