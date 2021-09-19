I’m Your Man review from the AV Club: Dan Stevens as a sexy robot? That computes #SciFiSunday
The AV Club gives I’m Your Man a positive review, expanding on the unpredictable career of leading man Dan Stevens. I’m Your Man is set in a near future where robot lovers are still a cutting-edge innovation, not an everyday commodity. Tom, who’s essentially a test model, has been customized to what you could call the advanced dating profile of the user he’ll be going home with: Alma (Maren Eggert), a research scientist who’s only agreed to the three-week study in exchange for funding from the company seeking her feedback. She’s to weigh in, based on what she experiences with Tom, on the let’s say effectiveness of the technology—and also maybe on how wise it would be to unleash a bunch of Toms on the public.blog.adafruit.com
