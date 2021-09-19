CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

I’m Your Man review from the AV Club: Dan Stevens as a sexy robot? That computes #SciFiSunday

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AV Club gives I’m Your Man a positive review, expanding on the unpredictable career of leading man Dan Stevens. I’m Your Man is set in a near future where robot lovers are still a cutting-edge innovation, not an everyday commodity. Tom, who’s essentially a test model, has been customized to what you could call the advanced dating profile of the user he’ll be going home with: Alma (Maren Eggert), a research scientist who’s only agreed to the three-week study in exchange for funding from the company seeking her feedback. She’s to weigh in, based on what she experiences with Tom, on the let’s say effectiveness of the technology—and also maybe on how wise it would be to unleash a bunch of Toms on the public.

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Daily News

Dan Stevens, who plays a charming robot in ‘I’m Your Man,’ says humans are weird

When Alma, an archaeologist who spends her days studying ancient worlds, agrees to test a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect mate, she does it unenthusiastically, mostly to appease her boss and help fund her studies. Played by Maren Eggert in the new film “I’m Your Man,” Alma is resistant to the charms of Tom, even though he is programmed to match her needs and desires. Also, he looks like Dan Stevens.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Did Dan Stevens Really Learn German For New Movie I’m Your Man? The English Actor Explains

If you’re a fan of Dan Stevens (and why wouldn’t you be?), his latest film may have you asking some questions. With I’m Your Man seeing the man known as a star of Downton Abbey, featured mutant on FX’s Legion and, of course, the latter half of Beauty and the Beast playing an ideal robot mate, that was a scenario bound to happen. But the largest question some may have is whether or not Stevens really learned German for his role in director Maria Schrader’s romantic dramedy. The answer is no, but only because as it turns out, Dan Stevens had already studied the language earlier in his life.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Stevens
IGN

I'm Your Man Review

I'm Your Man hits theaters on Friday, Sept. 24. What if you could design your perfect match from scratch? A person who is customized to be just your type, programmed to shower you with compliments, built to fulfill your every need, be it breakfast in bed, a shoulder to cry on, or great sex. The only catch is that they’re a robot. Would that be a dealbreaker? That’s the question at the center of the high-concept German comedy I’m Your Man, which stars a perfectly cast Dan Stevens as a dream guy with a few glitches. While this critically heralded leading man brings plenty of personality to the role of a robot, this fascinating film’s greatest asset is how it transforms from a cheeky rom-com into something more philosophical but no less fun.
MOVIES
Collider

Dan Stevens on ‘I’m Your Man’ and How the Film Tackles Epic Philosophical Concepts With Humor

With director Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man opening in select theaters tomorrow, I recently spoke to Dan Stevens about making the German science fiction romance. If you haven’t seen the trailer, I’m Your Man is about a woman (Maren Eggert) persuaded to participate in a study to get funding for her research that requires her to live with a humanoid robot (Stevens) for three weeks. The catch is this robot has been designed to be the perfect life partner for her and tailored to her character and needs. If you like smart science-fiction and thought-provoking films about life and relationships, you should check this one out. I’m Your Man was written by Jan Schomburg and Schrader, from a short story by Emma Braslavsky. I’m Your Man also stars Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch, Annika Meier, Falilou Seck, Jürgen Tarrach, Henriette Richter-Röhl, and Monika Oschek.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Your Man#Innovation#The Av Club
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
wccftech.com

Sable Review – I’m Sabling Away

Sable has been a long time coming. First announced by Shedworks all the way back in 2018, it has more or less consistently made it into our Most Anticipated Indie list year on year ever since. Now we can all finally stop anticipating it because it's here, and it's great.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Benediction’ Review: Terence Davies Finds Room for Himself in a Heartbreaking Siegfried Sassoon Biopic

In multiple interviews over the years, British filmmaker Terence Davies has baldly stated that being gay has ruined his life: “I hate it, I’ll go to my grave hating it … it has killed part of my soul,” he said in 2011, adding that his sexuality is the reason he remains single and celibate. Davies’ professed loneliness and sensitivity has bled through many of his films, wistfully entrenched as they often are in an unattainable past, most recently in a series of female-centered character studies: his swooningly melodramatic, cut-glass adaptation of Terence Rattigan’s “The Deep Blue Sea,” his amber-cast farm drama “Sunset Song” and his mannered, internalized Emily Dickinson portrait “A Quiet Passion.” Yet Davies has never directly addressed homosexuality in his oeuvre, for all its queer undercurrents; that it’s so openly and sensually a part of his intricate, intensely felt new film “Benediction” is the first of its many surprises.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Blade Runner’ Studio Has Two Employees Hired to Keep Franchise’s Timeline Organized

The “Blade Runner” franchise is continuing later this year with Adult Swim and Crunchyroll’s animated series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” which is set in between Ridley Scott’s original 1982 “Blade Runner” and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel “Blade Runner 2049.” The show follows Elle (Jessica Henwick in the English-language version, Arisa Shida in the Japanese version), a young woman who wakes up with deadly assassin skills but no memory of her past except a black lotus tattoo on her body. Elle’s mission to discover her identity fuses together elements of both Scott and Villeneuve’s films. During an appearance at the Television Critics...
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

The rom-com is alive and well and breaking new conventions

Sharing Tom Joudrey’s belief in romantic comedy’s potential for imagining cross-class coupling (“Inequality ruined the rom-com,” Ideas, Sept. 12), I’m pleased to point out that, contrary to the genre’s rumored death or ruination, the rom-com’s newfound willingness to wrestle with social reality is key to its recent regeneration. My edited...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

WandaVision Fans Say Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed at the Primetime Emmy Awards

It was apparently not Agatha all along, as Kathryn Hahn came up short in her quest to win a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in WandaVision. When the Marvel series debuted on Disney+ in January, it introduced Hahn in the role, and most fans agree she was key to making the series so successful. Many fans had considered the actress to be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series award at the Emmys on Sunday night, but it wasn't meant to be. Now, Hahn is trending with thousands of Marvel fans crying foul.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fever Dream’: Film Review | San Sebastian 2021

Terror and beauty have been onscreen partners many times. But in Fever Dream, a film that lives up to its name, their connection is inextricable and eerie, shaped and propelled by an uncanny sense of emergency. Setting Claudia Llosa’s chilling new feature apart is how thoroughly it plants the viewer within its story’s emotional churn. And it wastes no time, plunging us straight into a disorienting sense of crisis in its opening seconds: A woman, seemingly paralyzed, describes in voiceover the feeling of something wormlike within her body as she’s dragged over brush by a young boy. Whether he’s taking...
MOVIES
Teen Vogue

Pod Club: "If I Go Missing the Witches Did It" Episode One Review

Welcome to the Pod Club, Teen Vogue's review of Realm's latest podcast, “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It.”. Gabourey Sidibe is an actress who can do no wrong in my eyes. I love every character that she’s played on film and television, so when she took her talents to a podcast, I was obviously intrigued. Gabourey is voicing Jenna Clayton in Realm’s “If I Go Missing the Witches Did It,” a podcast literally perfect for spooky season.
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

Baffling Bubbles Puzzles: Nervous System X Chris Yates

So rad! Via Nervous System blog. Baffling Bubbles is a brain bending wooden puzzle brought to you by Nervous System and artist Chris Yates. Each colorful bubble is a mini puzzle; they aggregate to form a larger puzzle, creating multiple levels of puzzling play. Every Babbling Bubbles Puzzle is one of a kind and features a unique computer generated cut pattern that combines Nervous System’s squiggly pieces with Chris Yates’ enigmatic connectors shaped like spirals, hammers, waves and more! There are five color schemes based on Chris Yates’ spray paint textures.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy