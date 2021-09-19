Eleonora Buratto Cancels October Performances

Eleonora Buratto has canceled all her October engagements due to a small health issue. The soprano took Instagram following a performance of “Falstaff” at the Wiener Staatsoper and said, “I have to tell you that because of a small health problem, I’ve been forced to cancel my October engagements. I’m very sorry. I was expected at the Teatro del Regio in Parma for the Verdi Gala and at the Bayerische Staatsoper as Alice in ‘Falstaff.’ I know that I can count on the audience and on all of you who are fond of me to understand. See you soon! I love you all‼️”